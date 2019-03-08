Choir event raises £500 for hospice

The first meeting of the Eclectic Voices. Submitted

A choir had donated £500 to Weston Hospicecare after a 'fantastic' concert.

The Eclectic Voices hosted its spring concert earlier this month which attracted more than 100 people to St Nicholas Church in Uphill.

The mixed chamber choir aims to sing a number of musical genres and succeeded when it dazzled the crowd, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Weston, on May 10.

Choir chairman, Charlotte House, was pleased with how well the event went.

She said: "The concert was a fantastic success, attended by more than 100 people who went away most impressed by the quality of the singing for such a new choir.

"Our musical director John Johnson was very proud of us."

The group, which formed in September, rehearses every Thursday night at Priory Community School, in Worle.

The weekly sessions run from 7.30-9.30pm.

Find out more about the choir by following its page on Facebook.