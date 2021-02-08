Solicitors support hospice's Make Your Will Week

Published: 7:59 AM February 8, 2021

Solicitors firms are giving people the chance to make a will in return for a donation to Weston Hospicecare. - Credit: Pixabay

Four solicitor firms are giving people the chance to make a will in return for a donation to a Weston charity.

John Hodge Solicitors, Wards Solicitors, Powell’s Law and Bennett’s Law are supporting Weston Hospicecare’s Make Your Will Week by offering their supporters free will making services in exchange for a donation.

The firms are offering video and telephone appointments during Make Your Will Week, which runs from February 22-26.

Individual giving manager, Carla Bloomfield said: “We are, as always, so grateful to the solicitors involved with Make Your Will Week, who are now taking bookings.

“There are limited appointments so please book directly with a participating solicitor as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

“The suggested donation for a will is £120 and £200 for a pair of mirror wills which is considerably less than the normal charges for these services. Every donation will provide care to a local family facing the most difficult of times.”

Supporters must contact the participating solicitors directly to arrange appointments. For more details, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/makeyourwillweek/



