Hospice’s first Men’s March is huge success

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March. Archant

More than 170 walkers took part in Weston Hospicecare’s inaugural 10-mile Men’s March on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March. Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

The hardy hikers battled biting winds to walk from the Grand Pier on Weston-super-Mare’s seafront to Sand Point via Weston Woods and Sand Bay, before following the return route back to the pier.

They were rewarded with a free pint of cider when they crossed the finish line – thanks to event sponsor Thatchers Cider.

Participants were also given a free pasty to refuel before congregating in the Grand Pier’s regency suite to watch England’s victory over Italy in the Six Nations championship.

Many were walking in memory of a loved one, while other signed up to raise money for the charity which supports people with people with life-limiting conditions.

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March. Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

Event organiser Kelsey Dehaney said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part, volunteered and helped support us put on the first Men’s March in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

“A special thanks to Thatchers Cider for sponsoring the event, to the Grand Pier for hosting us, to Wessex 4x4 and MRU who kept everyone safe on the day and to A1 Camera Club who helped our communications team capture the event.

“We are really pleased with how everything went and we have already had some really positive feedback from participants who enjoyed the event.

“We believe the event was a huge success.”

Walkers enjoying the route through Weston Woods. Walkers enjoying the route through Weston Woods.

The final total has not been totted up yet, but 175 people paid the £15 registration fee to take part and many sought additional sponsorship for the challenge.

The next fundraiser in Weston Hospicecare’s calendar is Strictly Fun Dancing at the Winter Gardens on March 23.

More: Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare to make welcome return in 2019.

Fundraisers taking on the Men's March. Fundraisers taking on the Men's March.

The event, hosted by Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts, sold out in just three hours.

Fundraisers keen to take on another walking event for the hospice can check out the Mendip Challenge on June 2.

The fundraisers walked from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and back. The fundraisers walked from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and back.

More: Walkers tackle hills and heat to complete Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

People can take on the 10, 20 or 30-mile walk across the West Mendip Way in aid of the cause.

The charity is hoping a record number of people will sign up for the sponsored walk to mark the hospice’s 30th anniversary this year.

Walkers enjoying the Men's March with friends and family. Walkers enjoying the Men's March with friends and family.

To find out more about the event, visit westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip

















































