Registration opens for Weston Hospicecare's Men's March fundraising hiking event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 November 2019

Registration is now open for the fundraiser next March.

Archant

Weston Hospicecare's Men's March is returning to the town for a second year next spring.

The charity's 10-mile walk will take place on March 14 and will be sponsored by Thatchers Cider.

Family members, friends and colleagues can sign up for the fundraiser in memory of a loved one, to raise money for the charity which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

The route will mirror last year's by starting at the Grand Pier, following the picturesque coastline to Sand Point, before returning to the pier in Marine Parade for a rugby-themed celebration.

More: Hospice Men's March is huge success.

Walkers will receive a pasty, a pint of Thatchers Gold and a chance to watch the decisive Six Nations rugby action when England takes on Italy at the climax of the tournament.

The hospice's events manager Grace Dibden said: "We're delighted to be bringing back the Men's March for a second year and we cannot wait to make it another memorable occasion.

"An incredible number of men took part last year which led to a light-hearted atmosphere and we cannot wait for even more people to come and enjoy the fun.

"So if you like rugby, come and join us.

"Bring along your mates and family or if you're part of a sports team bring your teammates along for what promises to be an excellent day out raising money for Weston Hospicecare.

"We can't wait to see you all."

More than 170 walkers took part in the inaugural fundraiser last year, raising thousands of pounds for Weston Hospicecare.

The event was sponsored by Thatchers, in Sandford, and the cidermaker has signed up to support the walk again next year.

A limited number of early bird tickets are now available on the hospice's websites.

Adult tickets are £15 and child tickets are £10, with the early bird discount.

Participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship money on top of the registration fee to support the charity's vital work caring for people with life-limiting conditions.

For fundraising support, call 01934 423900 or email grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk. To register to take part in Weston Hospicecare's Men's March, log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch

