Light Up A Life ceremony forced to scrap guests under tier three restrictions
Weston Hospicecare's Light Up A Life services' plans to host 50 guests have been scrapped due to the town's tier three restrictions.
The annual appeal pays tribute to lost loved one during the Christmas period.
The charity's chief executive confirmed the three events scheduled to take place in St Paul's Church will be replaced with an online service pre-recorded on the day.
Paul Winspear said: “I am sorry to confirm that our Light Up A Life event will not be open to a congregation.
"It will instead revert to an online streamed service.”
Light Up A Life features a colourful array of lanterns - each one paying homage to the memory of a member of the community no longer with us.
“I understand how disappointing this will be for people who were looking forward to our service at St Paul’s Church as a special moment to remember a departed loved one.
“Light Up A Life stands out for me as the most special of all fundraising events because of what it signifies and gives to the people who attend."
The pre-recorded ceremony will be released online on the night of December 7.
Weston Hospicecare's health services remain open to those who require them, including bereavement counselling services which can be reached on 01934 423900.
For more information on how to view the event, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk