Weston Hospicecare issues 'once in a lifetime' challenges to fundraisers
- Credit: Weston Hospicecare
From firewalking to sky diving - Weston Hospicecare has thrown down the gauntlet for the town to help secure 'vital funds' for the charity.
A series of challenges, ranging in thrill-factor, have been set by the Hospicecare team to allow it to continue providing care to its patients with life-limiting conditions.
Weston Hospicecare’s Event’s and Challenges Officer, Zelah Ellis, has asked for residents willing to take part in some of the once in a lifetime experiences to get in touch for help on how to do so.
Ellis said: “There are some incredible and exhilarating opportunities for supporters to tick off some once in a lifetime experiences.
“Whether you are inspired to take on a run, trek, cycle or tackle an extreme challenge such as a skydive, wingwalk or fire walk, look no further.
“Contact me today by emailing zelah.ellis@westonhospicecare.org.uk and I will be more than happy to help in your fundraising journey for Weston Hospicecare.”
The list includes the following events and descriptions:
- Double dare: Rock challenge (September 18) - Tackle an abseil and a climb to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.
- Hadrian's Wall Trek (September 30 - October 2) - A 73-mile weekend trek, following the world-renowned Hadrian's Wall.
Fire/Glass Walk (October 2) - Mind over matter. Have you got what it takes to walk over hot coals?
Jurassic Coastal Trek (October 14 - 16) - A beautiful trek on the south coast.
Three City Marathon (2022 - 2023) - Tackle this year's Dublin Marathon (Oct 30) before 2023's London & Berlin events.
Christmas Cracker (December 4) - A unique Christmas themed 10km run in Weston.
London Marathon 2023 (April 23 2023) - The most iconic marathon in the world. Run for your hospice with one of our limited gold bond spaces.
The charity was community-founded in 1989 and has since provided care for thousands in the town and surrounding villages.
Weston Hospicecare relies on donations to continue serving its community and costs around £4.5million each year to run.
For more information on taking part in the challenges, email zelah.ellis@westonhospicecare..org.uk or visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk