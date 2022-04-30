News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Hospicecare issues 'once in a lifetime' challenges to fundraisers

Published: 6:15 AM April 30, 2022
Weston Hospicecare challenges

Weston Hospicecare has thrown down the gauntlet to Weston's thrillseekers. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

From firewalking to sky diving - Weston Hospicecare has thrown down the gauntlet for the town to help secure 'vital funds' for the charity.

A series of challenges, ranging in thrill-factor, have been set by the Hospicecare team to allow it to continue providing care to its patients with life-limiting conditions.

Weston Hospicecare

A number of challenges have been set for fundraisers. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare’s Event’s and Challenges Officer, Zelah Ellis, has asked for residents willing to take part in some of the once in a lifetime experiences to get in touch for help on how to do so.

Ellis said: “There are some incredible and exhilarating opportunities for supporters to tick off some once in a lifetime experiences.

“Whether you are inspired to take on a run, trek, cycle or tackle an extreme challenge such as a skydive, wingwalk or fire walk, look no further.

“Contact me today by emailing zelah.ellis@westonhospicecare.org.uk and I will be more than happy to help in your fundraising journey for Weston Hospicecare.”

The list includes the following events and descriptions:

The charity was community-founded in 1989 and has since provided care for thousands in the town and surrounding villages.

Weston Hospicecare relies on donations to continue serving its community and costs around  £4.5million each year to run.

Weston Hospicecare

Mendip Challenge 2022 participants. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

For more information on taking part in the challenges, email zelah.ellis@westonhospicecare..org.uk or visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk



person
person
Logo Icon
person