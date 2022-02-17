Storm Eunice postpones superstore's grand opening

Weston Hospicecare's superstore and donation centre was scheduled to open tomorrow. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

The grand opening of Weston Hospicecare's superstore has been delayed following a red weather warning for 100mph winds from Storm Eunice

The charity's flagship store was set to open tomorrow (February 18) before the Met Office issued the alert stating the high winds could pose a risk to human life.

The Met Office has updated its weather warning to red. - Credit: Met Office

Chief Executive Paul Winspear announced that the grand opening event will be rescheduled.

Mr Winspear said: “With regret, we have decided to postpone the Grand Opening event of our Superstore and Donation Centre at 10 Searle Crescent to a future date.

“The Grand Opening event will be rescheduled to a future date. We believe this is responsible and we look forward to welcoming visitors and customers to the Superstore from Saturday onwards.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the superstore on Saturday (February 19) though this will not replace the grand opening event.

All other Weston Hospicecare stores will be closed while there is a red weather warning