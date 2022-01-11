News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM January 11, 2022
Plans for Weston Hospicecare superstore revealed

How the new superstore in Weston could look - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare is set to open a flagship superstore and donation centre in the town.

Plans for the outlet, on the site of the former Hyundai car showroom on Searle Crescent opposite Waitrose and Toyota, have been revealed, as the charity looks to generate funds to support caring for people with life-limiting conditions.

The charity currently coordinates its retail operation from a depot in Lynx Crescent, near Hutton, which currently has no function to trade.

The new, larger site will allow trade and donation operations to take place from one self-sufficient site simultaneously.

Director of retail, Emma King, said: “This is such an exciting project and it’s due to such fantastic support of our customers and donors that we’re able to take this calculated step to grow our retail operation.

“The pandemic has hit the hospice’s retail arm especially hard and after much deliberation, planning, forecasting and risk assessing we have decided this is the solution to kick start a sustainable source of income for our treasured hospice.

“We cannot wait to open for trading and see our wonderful supporters enjoy visiting the store while supporting their local hospice.”

Weston Hospicecare superstore plans revealed

The superstore would feature a 'drive-through' donation point - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

The hospice plans to open the new superstore in mid-February, with a date to be confirmed.

The charity is also appealing for members of the public to consider becoming volunteers to help staff the store, roles include but are not limited to till operatives, customer service assistants and Online Team assistants.

The hospice is also able to accept more than usual donations at our current stores in preparation to stock the superstore for opening, a spokesperson said.

Part of the new centre will be a drive-through donation centre, parking and a community outreach room so supporters can learn about the crucial work of the hospice while they shop and donate their unwanted goods. 

