Weston Hospicecare pays tribute to 'incredible' supporters

Published: 8:00 AM May 19, 2021

Supporters can sign up to a number of challenges and fundraising events this year in aid of Weston Hospicecare. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

A Weston charity has thanked its ‘incredible’ supporters for their fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

Weston Hospicecare had to postpone and downscale a number of its fundraising events due to the pandemic, but the public stepped up and helped to raise thousands of pounds for the cause through virtual events.

The hospice held the Big Virtual Challenge in May last year – which saw supporters taking part in half marathons, marathons and ultra-marathons and clocking up £20,000 for the cause.

Grace Dibden, fundraising manager for Weston Hospicecare, said: “Supporters have been incredible. This time last year, we had the Big Virtual Challenge.

"We didn’t know how it was going to go down, but it did incredibly and raised more than £20,000. Our supporters have rallied around us like you couldn’t imagine.”

As the country moves out of lockdown, the Uphill-based charity is running a number of fundraising events and challenges to give people the chance to support the vital care the hospice provides to people with life-limiting conditions.

Daredevils can sign up for an abseil down Uphill Quarry, sky dives and a wing walk.

The hospice’s Mendip Challenge, on June 6, is proving popular, with slots all booked up for the 30 and 20-mile routes. There are limited numbers this year due to Covid, but there are still spaces left for the 10-mile challenge.

The charity is running its popular Moonlight Beach Walk on September 17 and supporting the Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle on July 11.

It has also launched a new fundraiser called Challenge Your Way – which gives people the chance to take part in a sponsored event of their choice in aid of the hospice.

Supporters have also been flocking back to the charity’s shops, and stores have been inundated with donations.

Chris Miles, the charity’s interim director of retail, said: “People have flooded back to charity stores, having missed them and brought a lot of donations with them. Levels of donations are very high and the standard is very high. People used lockdown to clear out.

“We’ve missed a year’s worth of trade, but some Government grants have helped. It’s just great to be back.”

The hospice is currently looking for more volunteers to help in the stores, as well as furniture donations.

To find out more about the hospice’s events, to volunteer, or donate furniture, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk