Patients benefit from new equipment after Weston Hospicecare’s successful appeal

Jenny Hobbs photographed sitting on her new reclining chair in Weston Hospicecare’s inpatient unit. Archant

A host of vital new equipment is now available to patients at Weston Hospicecare, thanks to the ‘phenomenal’ support from the community.

Hospice nurses pictured with one of the new beds. Hospice nurses pictured with one of the new beds.

The Uphill charity called on its supporters to back its Comfort and Care appeal in the summer to replace a range of outdated items with modern equipment designed to boost patient comfort.

The hospice wanted to raise £55,000 and donations flooded in enabling the charity to reach its target within months.

It has used the money to pay for easily-adjustable beds, pressure-relieving mattresses and reclining chairs for the inpatient unit (IPU) at Jackson-Barstow House.

The IPU also purchased an infusion pump – priced £3,206 – which will support nurses in delivering medication and care more safely and accurately.

IPU manager Jill Nash said: “On behalf of the hospice, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the Comfort and Care appeal.

“Our goal is to help people with life-limiting illnesses live well, with dignity and independence, for as long as they can.

“And for families to be able to spend quality, fulfilling time with their loved one, making the most of each day they have together.

“It’s vital the people we care for feel safe, secure, and of course comforted at what is often an incredibly difficult time in their life.

“The success of this appeal, through your generosity, has allowed us to buy all the new equipment we desperately needed.

“The beds, mattresses and chairs will ensure our patients are comfortable to further enhance relief from symptoms and pain. The infusion pump will ensure safe and effective delivery of medication and treatments.

“Once again, a huge thank you very much for all of your support.”

A regular day hospice patient, who has recently transferred to the inpatient unit for further expert care, was one of the charity’s supporters who contributed to the appeal.

Jenny Hobbs said: “The equipment is so good, particularly with all the adjustable buttons within easy reach. All the equipment feels light yet sturdy and really comfortable.

“The care offered here is absolutely marvellous.

“I know myself, having been through the day hospice and now here in the IPU. It is just amazing.”