Charity to hold Light Up A Life services over festive period

Published: 7:00 AM November 6, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

The Light Up A Life services were held in St Paul's Church and Burnham Methodist Church. Picture: Weston Hospicecare - Credit: Archant

Weston Hospicecare will hold its Light Up A Life services to enable people to remember their lost loved ones this Christmas.

Light Up A Life services were held in Weston and Burnham. - Credit: Archant

The charity’s annual appeal sees hundreds of people honour lost family members and friends over the festive period.

Three church services will be held by Weston Hospicecare’s chaplain, Karen Murphy, at St Paul’s Church in Weston on December 7 at 1.30pm. 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

The services will look a little different this year due to the pandemic. Face coverings will be worn by all those attending and tickets will be limited to enable social distancing.

Weston Hospicecare wants to ensure as many people can take part as possible, and the services will also be streamed on the charity’s website. Event manager Grace Dibden: “We know that this year is unlike any other and that a lot of our fantastic supporters will not be able to attend a service this year.

Cream teams are also available at the Christmas fair. - Credit: Archant

“The 7.30pm service will be streamed live on our website. It will then be made available to watch at a later date.

“Christmas is a hard time for those missing a loved one. Their absence will be deeply felt, whether the loss was recent or several years ago.”

The services will be open to advanced ticket holders only and limited to approximately 50 guests per service.

Weston Hospicecare is limiting the number of people from each group attending to two people to ensure as many families as possible can honour their loved ones this winter.

Decorations on sale at the fair. - Credit: Archant

The tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Taking part in the annual Light Up A Life appeal gives people the chance to remember the life of someone close to them while helping to provide care for another family facing the most difficult of times.

To make a Light Up A Life dedication in memory of a loved one to support Weston Hospicecare, supporters can light a lantern and make an entry to the book of remembrance. Supporters are asked to make a donation in exchange for their dedications. They can be arranged by calling 01934 423960.

You can also log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk to download a dedication slip which must be returned to Jackson-Barstow House by November 29.

Crafts on sale at the Christmas fair. - Credit: Archant