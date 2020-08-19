Hospice to hold mini Mendip Challenge

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas with friends and family after completing the Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare. Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas and James Lucas

Weston Hospicecare has adapted its most popular fundraiser The Mendip Challenge to enable people to raise cash for the charity during the pandemic.

Thousands of people take part in the Mendip Challenge every June to raise vital funds for the cause, but this year the hospice had to postpone the fundraiser due to the lockdown.

The charity has adapted the fundraiser to adhere to the new social distancing guidelines and named it The Mini Mendip.

The Mini Mendip will take place on September 6, with places limited to 400 people.

Instead of hiking 10, 20 or 30 miles along the West Mendip Way, supporters will walk to Brean and back.

Fundraising manager Grace Dibden said: “The Mendip Challenge normally brings in £85,000 for the hospice, so we had to work hard to organise an event to make up for the deficit.

“The Mini Mendip is a 10-mile loop from Weston Cricket Club so we don’t have to use any of the coaches to minimise the risks of transmission from Covid-19.

“We have also limited the numbers to 400 participants and it’s filling really well.

“We are releasing small groups of people every 30 minutes which eliminates any potential for large crowds gathering at the headquarters and we are keeping staff and volunteers to a minimum.”

The Mini Mendip will start at Weston Cricket Club, in Devonshire Road, before taking fundraisers along Brean Down Way on a 10-mile hike to the turnaround point in Brean.

Walkers will head back to the cricket club via the Old Church of St Nicholas with breath-taking views across Weston and The Mendip Hills.

It costs £20 for adults and £12.50 for children to take part and the entry fee includes a free re-usable water bottle and finisher’s medal.

After signing up, participants – and those in their bubble – will be given a starting time between 7.30am and 2pm.

People are asked to walk in their bubble groups and to remain socially distanced from other people.

To register for the event, log in to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help out on the day. To find out more, email grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk