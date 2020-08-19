Advanced search

Hospice to hold mini Mendip Challenge

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 August 2020

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas with friends and family after completing the Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas with friends and family after completing the Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas and James Lucas

Weston Hospicecare has adapted its most popular fundraiser The Mendip Challenge to enable people to raise cash for the charity during the pandemic.

Thousands of people take part in the Mendip Challenge every June to raise vital funds for the cause, but this year the hospice had to postpone the fundraiser due to the lockdown.

The charity has adapted the fundraiser to adhere to the new social distancing guidelines and named it The Mini Mendip.

The Mini Mendip will take place on September 6, with places limited to 400 people.

Instead of hiking 10, 20 or 30 miles along the West Mendip Way, supporters will walk to Brean and back.

Fundraising manager Grace Dibden said: “The Mendip Challenge normally brings in £85,000 for the hospice, so we had to work hard to organise an event to make up for the deficit.

“The Mini Mendip is a 10-mile loop from Weston Cricket Club so we don’t have to use any of the coaches to minimise the risks of transmission from Covid-19.

“We have also limited the numbers to 400 participants and it’s filling really well.

“We are releasing small groups of people every 30 minutes which eliminates any potential for large crowds gathering at the headquarters and we are keeping staff and volunteers to a minimum.”

The Mini Mendip will start at Weston Cricket Club, in Devonshire Road, before taking fundraisers along Brean Down Way on a 10-mile hike to the turnaround point in Brean.

Walkers will head back to the cricket club via the Old Church of St Nicholas with breath-taking views across Weston and The Mendip Hills.

It costs £20 for adults and £12.50 for children to take part and the entry fee includes a free re-usable water bottle and finisher’s medal.

After signing up, participants – and those in their bubble – will be given a starting time between 7.30am and 2pm.

People are asked to walk in their bubble groups and to remain socially distanced from other people.

To register for the event, log in to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help out on the day. To find out more, email grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hospice to hold mini Mendip Challenge

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas with friends and family after completing the Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Mayor attends service to mark 75th anniversary of the day the war ended

VJ DayCelebrations Weston

Dangerous driving forces road closure after hundreds of vehicles rally at car meet

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Pier owners submit planning application ‘to refurbish site’

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford