Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops
- Credit: Weston Hospicecare
Weston Hospicecare is appealing for kind-hearted people to support its charity shops by becoming a volunteer.
The charity is in desperate need of more volunteers at the Worle Fashion, Weston High Street, Weston Baker Street, Burnham Seafront, Burnham Clearance and Cheddar shops.
Weston Hospicecare, which is based in Uphill, cares for people with life-limiting conditions and it relies on a strong network of volunteers to raise funds for its vital work.
Director of retail, Emma King, says “Without volunteers, we simply wouldn’t be able to open our charity shops.
“The difference they make is immense and they really are the heroes of Weston Hospicecare.
“Volunteering for the hospice means you could allow a mother and daughter to share precious last moments together or provide comfort to someone with extreme pain.
“It also means giving back to your community which you love and live in, giving you an enormous sense of satisfaction that you have made a huge difference.”
Most Read
- 1 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
- 2 In The Dock
- 3 Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier
- 4 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
- 5 Legendary DJ to perform in Weston this weekend
- 6 10 must-see places for TV and film buffs
- 7 Hundreds enjoy 'fantastic' live shows in shopping centre
- 8 Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton
- 9 Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
- 10 Weston's Party in the Park 'biggest yet'
To find out more about volunteering, call 01934 423975, visit a Weston Hospicecare charity shop or log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk.