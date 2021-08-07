News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM August 7, 2021   
Weston Hospicecare volunteer appeal

Weston Hospicecare in need of volunteers to support its shops. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare is appealing for kind-hearted people to support its charity shops by becoming a volunteer.

The charity is in desperate need of more volunteers at the Worle Fashion, Weston High Street, Weston Baker Street, Burnham Seafront, Burnham Clearance and Cheddar shops.

Weston Hospicecare, which is based in Uphill, cares for people with life-limiting conditions and it relies on a strong network of volunteers to raise funds for its vital work.

Director of retail, Emma King, says “Without volunteers, we simply wouldn’t be able to open our charity shops.

“The difference they make is immense and they really are the heroes of Weston Hospicecare.

Weston Hospicecare charity shop appeal

The hospice's charity shops are in need of more volunteers. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

“Volunteering for the hospice means you could allow a mother and daughter to share precious last moments together or provide comfort to someone with extreme pain.

“It also means giving back to your community which you love and live in, giving you an enormous sense of satisfaction that you have made a huge difference.”

To find out more about volunteering, call 01934 423975, visit a Weston Hospicecare charity shop or log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk.

