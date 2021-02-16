Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day
- Credit: Remy Haudecoeur
Staff at Weston General Hospital and Locking Road walk-through testing site were greeted with pancakes this morning (Tuesday), courtesy of the Grand Pier.
As a thank you for their continued work during the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Pier cooked 500 pancakes for the staff and, with the help of a donation from Britvic, handed out 200 bottles of soft drink on Shrove Tuesday.
The Grand Pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur, stated that he and his team were 'proud' to offer the gesture.
Mr Haudecoeur said: "We are incredibly grateful to the NHS staff for what they have done over the last 12 months in their commitment to keeping us all safe.
"We are proud to offer our support to Weston's frontline heroes during this time.
"As a heartfelt thank you to all healthcare workers at the hospital in Weston we thought we would show our gratitude by delivering a little treat for them on pancake day.”
The Grand Pier remains closed under lockdown restrictions but its owners have recently begun work on transforming the abandoned Seaquarium lot into a restaurant with an onsite bakery, café and mini-golf complex.
