Weston Mercury > News

Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM February 16, 2021   
NHS Nurse

The Grand Pier cooked 500 pancakes for staff at Weston General Hospital and Locking Road Walk-through Testing Site. - Credit: Remy Haudecoeur

Staff at Weston General Hospital and Locking Road walk-through testing site were greeted with pancakes this morning (Tuesday), courtesy of the Grand Pier.

As a thank you for their continued work during the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Pier cooked 500 pancakes for the staff and, with the help of a donation from Britvic, handed out 200 bottles of soft drink on Shrove Tuesday.

Staff outside the Grand Pier

Staff from the Grand Pier have donated pancakes to keyworkers on Pancake day. - Credit: Remy Haudecoeur

The Grand Pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur, stated that he and his team were 'proud' to offer the gesture.

Mr Haudecoeur said: "We are incredibly grateful to the NHS staff for what they have done over the last 12 months in their commitment to keeping us all safe.

Remy Haudecoeur

Grand Pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur outside Weston General Hospital with the delivery. - Credit: Remy Haudecoeur

"We are proud to offer our support to Weston's frontline heroes during this time.

"As a heartfelt thank you to all healthcare workers at the hospital in Weston we thought we would show our gratitude by delivering a little treat for them on pancake day.”

The Grand Pier remains closed under lockdown restrictions but its owners have recently begun work on transforming the abandoned Seaquarium lot into a restaurant with an onsite bakery, café and mini-golf complex.

MORE: Work begins to transform SeaQuarium into mini-golf complex


NHS staff on Pancake day

Drink company Britvic also donated 200 bottles of soft drink to go with the pancakes on Pancake day. - Credit: Remy Haudecoeur


NHS
Weston-super-Mare News

