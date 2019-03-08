Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston hospital's frailty service scoops award

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 July 2019

Weston Area Health NHS Trust's Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service has been presented with a regional award.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust's Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service has been presented with a regional award.

Archant

The geriatric emergency medicine service (GEMS) at Weston General Hospital has won a regional award for urgent and emergency care.

GEMS won the accolade at the NHS Parliamentary Awards, beating accident and emergency departments at larger hospitals from Bristol to Cornwall.

The service is run by a small multi-disciplinary team and treats frail patients over 75 and those who care for them.

Weston has one of the oldest populations coming through A&E compared to any hospital in the country.

GEMS takes a holistic approach to the patient and, as well as a clinical assessment, the team looks at the patient's home environment, medication and cognition to work out what brought them to A&E.

Clinical lead for the service Dr Rachael Morris said: "We are absolutely thrilled to win the award.

"Older people living with frailty are a vulnerable group with complex needs and we're privileged to care for them.

"Patients arrive frightened and worried - often not about their health but over things like who's looking after the dog.

"They may have missed a meal and are parched. Our first question is do they want a cup of tea.

"We then sit and talk to them to understand their needs, conduct a full gold-standard, comprehensive geriatric assessment and decide 'what next' together - admitting into hospital if needed.

"The patient is always at the heart of what we do. We want them to be in control of their health.

"Alongside the patient and relatives, we plan for the future to maximise as good a quality of life as possible."

The nomination was supported by Weston MP John Penrose. He said: "Rachel has done incredible work with her team in developing Weston A&E's acute frailty service - the first of its kind.

"With Weston having one of the country's oldest populations coming through A&E, the specialist support and diagnosis have meant better results for patients, as well as less anxiety for patients and their families at what can be a pretty frightening and stressful time.

"I'm sure the whole of Weston will be backing Rachael and her team to pick up the national award at the NHS Parliamentary Awards Ceremony in the Palace Of Westminster on July 10."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back podiums for Weston’s Burns leave fellow drivers feeling heat of battle

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

Weston hospital’s frailty service scoops award

Weston Area Health NHS Trust's Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service has been presented with a regional award.

PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Developers say 105,000 homes for West of England is not enough

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists