Weston Hospital shop finally re-opens to customers

The League of Friends of Weston General Hospital have announced they have re-opened its hospital shop. - Credit: Elizabeth Matthews

The League of Friends Shop at Weston General Hospital on Grange Road has re-open to customers this week after being closed for nearly two years due to Covid restrictions.

It's also the League of Friends 66th year of working with Weston Hospital to help improve patients stay by fundraising for essential equipment.

The League is a charity run entirely by volunteers to raise funds for projects around the hospital. To date, it has funded more than £5m in medical equipment to help improve building projects and upgrade facilities.

It started life in 1956 at the Queen Alexandra Memorial Hospital on the Boulevard and moved to the hospitals current address in the 1980s.

The League has also recently raised £39,000 to purchase 5 ECG machines.

But the charity needs more volunteers to help continue improving services at the hospital.

To volunteer, visit the shop on weekdays during 10am to 4pm or call Lizzie on 01278 760407.



