Cancer survivor raises charity cash with cake sale

Pauline White, pictured with friends and colleagues from Weston Hospital who have helped her raise £2155 for Breast Cancer Now charity. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A member of staff from Weston General Hospital has raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity by selling cakes and pink ribbons.

Pauline White, from Weston, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent surgery and radiotherapy.

She is now in remission, but wanted to raise money to support other women going through the same experiences.

Pauline, who works as a site manager at the hospital, knitted pink ribbons for Wear It Pink day.

She and her colleagues also baked cakes and held a raffle at the hospital, raising more than £2,555 for Breast Cancer Now.

She said: "The support I had from the hospital and members of the public was just amazing.

"Some of my colleagues made cakes and they all wore ribbons on their uniforms."

Pauline chose to support Breast Cancer Now due to its mission that by 2050 'everyone who develops breast cancer will live'.