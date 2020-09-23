PICTURES: Heritage Open Days wow Weston crowds

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:41 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 23 September 2020

Susann the social distancing robot. Picture: Paul Blakemore

PAUL BLAKEMORE

The streets and shoreline of Weston set the stage for a range of free entertainment brought to the town by North Somerset arts organisation Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston on Saturday.

As part of Heritage Open Days, Susann, the social distancing robot took to the High Street in a socially distanced walkabout from Cat and Mouse Theatre which saw Susann reveal facts about the town’s rich heritage.

In the Italian Gardens, people enjoyed some Saturday afternoon fever, as the Carboot Disco Bingo provided classic seaside entertainment.

At Anchor Head Cove, a series of stories explored the coast’s past heritage with a walk and talk tours led by Weston-based artist Sam Francis.

The heritage project marked the launch of a national initiative for the High Street Heritage Action Zone, being delivered by Historic England to unlock the potential of high streets across England, fuelling economic, social and cultural recovery.

