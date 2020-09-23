PICTURES: Heritage Open Days wow Weston crowds

Susann the social distancing robot. Picture: Paul Blakemore PAUL BLAKEMORE

The streets and shoreline of Weston set the stage for a range of free entertainment brought to the town by North Somerset arts organisation Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carboot disco bingo. Picture: Paul Blakemore Carboot disco bingo. Picture: Paul Blakemore

As part of Heritage Open Days, Susann, the social distancing robot took to the High Street in a socially distanced walkabout from Cat and Mouse Theatre which saw Susann reveal facts about the town’s rich heritage.

In the Italian Gardens, people enjoyed some Saturday afternoon fever, as the Carboot Disco Bingo provided classic seaside entertainment.

The memory bank. Picture: Paul Blakemore The memory bank. Picture: Paul Blakemore

At Anchor Head Cove, a series of stories explored the coast’s past heritage with a walk and talk tours led by Weston-based artist Sam Francis.

The heritage project marked the launch of a national initiative for the High Street Heritage Action Zone, being delivered by Historic England to unlock the potential of high streets across England, fuelling economic, social and cultural recovery.

Carboot disco bingo. Picture: Paul Blakemore Carboot disco bingo. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Artists Phil Owen and Sam Francis at Anchor Head. Picture: Paul Blakemore Artists Phil Owen and Sam Francis at Anchor Head. Picture: Paul Blakemore