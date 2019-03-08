Refuse crews to battle for glory in bin lorry races

The winning team from Grist Enviromental with councillor David Jolley. Jeremy Long / JCL PHOTOGRAPHY / JCLPhoto

Bin lorry racing will take over Weston-super-Mare seafront this Saturday as the town hosts the National Refuse Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winning team from Grist Environmental. The winning team from Grist Environmental.

The event attracts hundreds of competitors from across the UK who compete in a series of races to vie for the trophy and raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Teams will race against the clock, loading large wheelie bins with stones and pushing them 50m to empty them into awaiting refuse vehicles.

The crews of men and women repeat this multiple times as the trucks move forwards in 50m increments until the final race to the finish line.

The event runs from 9am-5.30pm and features food stalls, live music, fun fair rides, a kids' zone and cider bar.

The teams in action at the National Refuse Championships last year. The teams in action at the National Refuse Championships last year.

Reigning champions, Grist Environmental, will be defending their title this year and Weston's Biffa team are also returning and keen to take the crown.

Last year the event raised more than £21,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.