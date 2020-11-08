WATCH: Weston’s Remembrance Sunday service
- Credit: Archant
A Remembrance Sunday service from Weston’s Grove Park is available to watch this morning (Sunday).
Due to the Government coronavirus restrictions the Weston service of remembrance has already been filmed.
The service at the War Memorial in Grove Park on Sunday will be led by the Royal British Legion Padre.
It has already been filmed due to the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.
The video is available to watch above.
You may also want to watch:
It will consist of the Last Post, a two-minute silence, prayers and the playing of the national anthem.
There will be no parade from the High Street and no march-off.
Most Read
- 1 Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’
- 2 Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays
- 4 Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years
- 5 The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath
- 6 Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford
- 7 If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats
- 8 Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic
- 9 Funding grant for cricket club
- 10 Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter
Wreaths will be laid by the Mayor on behalf of the people of Weston, the Lord Lieutenant, MP John Penrose, and Royal British Legion’s Weston Branch.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the service is not open to any other individuals, organisations or members of the public.