WATCH: Weston’s Remembrance Sunday service

Published: 9:00 AM November 8, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

A Remembrance Sunday service from Weston’s Grove Park is available to watch this morning (Sunday).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d82fwC_SRW0

Due to the Government coronavirus restrictions the Weston service of remembrance has already been filmed.

The service at the War Memorial in Grove Park on Sunday will be led by the Royal British Legion Padre.

It will consist of the Last Post, a two-minute silence, prayers and the playing of the national anthem.

There will be no parade from the High Street and no march-off.

Wreaths will be laid by the Mayor on behalf of the people of Weston, the Lord Lieutenant, MP John Penrose, and Royal British Legion’s Weston Branch.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the service is not open to any other individuals, organisations or members of the public.