News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Town's HSBC branch to close and 'become digital-only service'

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 9:43 AM August 4, 2021
Weston's HSBC branch to become digital-only

HSBC has confirmed that its Weston branch will stop over-the-counter transactions. - Credit: Google

A banking branch has confirmed it will soon stop serving customers over-the-counter and offer a digital-only service.

HSBC confirmed to the Mercury that it would convert its Weston High Street bank into a 'digital service branch' equipped with self-serving equipment 'to best serve customers needs'.

The decision means people may have to travel to alternative branches, such as Portishead's, for their preferred service.

The bank's regional director explained that vulnerable customers would be given advice in September on how to use the incoming services.

James Stock said: "We are very conscious that there will be some customers who are less confident or comfortable using self-service options, and we would like to assure them that we will not be leaving any of our customers high and dry.

"We are contacting vulnerable customers by phone to discuss the forthcoming change and will be supporting them with alternative ways to do their banking.

"Our branch staff will also be on hand to help in the banking hall rather than behind a screen, to explain and also to educate customers on how to complete their transaction."

HSBC will close.

The branch is expected to make the changes in November. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
  2. 2 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
  3. 3 Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton
  1. 4 Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry
  2. 5 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
  3. 6 Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser
  4. 7 The joys of sea air: The visitors' guide to Weston-super-Mare
  5. 8 Gale force winds expected to hit North Somerset
  6. 9 Forest preschool and holiday club set to open on outskirts of Weston
  7. 10 PICTURES: New supermarket opens at shopping district

Mr Stock added that Weston customers can use the Post Office to complete day-to-day transactions, though some are not happy with this decision.

A long-standing HSBC customer living in the town's South Ward, who wished to remain anonymous, believes that the change reflects a lack of respect for the branch's customers.

They told the Mercury: "We all understand that change occurs but HSBC needs to understand service provisions have to be respected.

"I fear that the digital service will allow for complaints to fall through the cracks - recently, I had an issue with my capital banking service which took two weeks to resolve because there was no practical help over the phone.

"Weston is a growing town, it does not make sense to repurpose its branch while allowing smaller banks such as Portishead's to stay the same."

The change in service is expected to take place in November, though an official date has not been given.

Personal Finance
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lynton House Hotel

Planning

Weston hotel destroyed by fire to be redeveloped this year

Carrington Walker

person
Weston to host free party in the park

Media

Party in the Park event returns to Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Marine Lake

Weston's Marine Lake to remain closed due to safety concerns

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
5221162016_wanted_Frazer Englefield (2)

Avon and Somerset Police

Have you seen wanted man Frazer Englefield?

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus