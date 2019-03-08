Advanced search

Ice rink to open in Weston just in time for winter

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 October 2019

The festively-lit ice rink.

The festively-lit ice rink.

Archant

UK's largest covered winter ice rink is set to return to Weston for the third year later.

Icescape @ the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTONIcescape @ the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Icescape, which will be at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, will open on October 25.

Skating sessions will be held on the hour, starting at 10am, for 45 minutes each session.

Inside the indoor skating rink, there will also be a chance to meet Santa and his elves at the magical Christmas grotto and even take pictures with them.

This year there will be two new rides - the carousel which holds up to 24 people per ride and Pippen's rotating coaster.

Icescape @ The Tropicana re-opens. Picture: MARK ATHERTONIcescape @ The Tropicana re-opens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The quick freeze, real ice technology provides an authentic skating experience for people of all ages.

Attendees who wish to spectate will be welcomed at the Lodge Bar And Restaurant

Icescape will be open from October 25 to January 25.

Tickets, priced £7.50-34, are available online at www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk

