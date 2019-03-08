Advanced search

Quirky and extraordinary models will be on show this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 11 July 2019

The North Somerset Model Show will be taking place on July 14

Archant

An award-winning scale model show is returning to Weston and visitors will have to cast their heads skywards to a lot of the action.

Modelling societies will be exhibiting their latest creations at the North Somerset Scale Model show, at The Helicopter Museum, on Sunday from 10am-5pm.

There will be modelling demonstrations, open cockpit access, charity stalls, wartime re-enactors, competitions and a flight simulator as well.

This year's event will also feature helicopter flights from the museum helipad.

Tom Umpleby, from The Helicopter Museum, said the festival will be filled with famous aircrafts represented by scale models of all shapes and sizes.

He said: "All the displays will be  set against the dramatic backdrop of the full sized aircraft in our collection."

The museum houses the world's largest collection of helicopters including two aircraft of The Queens Royal Flight and a world speed record holder.

