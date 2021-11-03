Weston's biggest businesses looking to hire at Jobs Fair

John Penrose will host his eighth Jobs Fair at the Winter Gardens in Weston. Picture taken pre-Covid - Credit: John Penrose

A host of North Somerset's biggest businesses will take part in a jobs fair organised by Weston MP John Penrose.

This will be Weston's MP's eighth instalment of the event which will see Weston College, Thatchers Cider, Yeo Valley and other businesses looking to fill vacancies in the area.

Mr Penrose has revealed that businesses were keen to see the jobs fair return and hopes people who were made redundant during the Covid pandemic will secure work once again.

He said: “Over the past few months I have had many local businesses reach out to me asking when the jobs fair was coming back after we had to put them on hold due to Covid.

"What we are seeing locally is similar to what is happening nationally, there are a record number of vacancies meaning organisations in all sectors from manufacturing to hospitality to retail to transport to care and beyond are looking for people to join their teams.

The event has always been well-attended by businesses and potential employees alike. Picture taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Archant

"On the flip side of this, I know there are people who were made redundant due to Covid and others who had plenty of time to think during the various lockdowns and decided they fancy a change in career path."

In total, more than 40 employers will offer part-time, full-time and volunteering opportunities for people, with interviewing and CV advice also available.

A spokesman for Smart Systems, who will sponsor the event once again alongside Thatchers, Brandon Trust and Cadbury House Hotel, told the Mercury that it hopes those who come along are able to take advantage of the opportunity.

They said: "Smart Systems has been sponsoring the Weston Jobs Fair for a few years.

"It is a fantastic event enabling potential employees to visit employers for an informal chat to discuss job opportunities and how they can utilise their skills and experience."

Sue Porto, chief executive of Brandon Trust, said: “The jobs fair not only supports the local job market but us as an employer.

"We are looking forward to meeting with job seekers at the event, highlighting the inspiring work our colleagues do and the rewarding roles we are recruiting for. ”

The jobs fair will take place on November 10 in the Winter Gardens from 10.30am-1pm and is free to the public, with no prebooking required.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/156156360031463