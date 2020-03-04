Jobs fair to return to Weston for sixth time next week

MP John Penrose at the Job Fair. Archant

Weston jobs fair will return for the sixth time this week.

The event is organised by the town's MP, John Penrose, and will feature more than 50 local and national employers looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

The fair takes place on Tuesday at the Winter Gardens from 10.30am-2pm and is free to attend.

Businesses looking to fill vacancies include Smart Systems, The Ministry of Defence, Thatcher's Cider, Priory Learning Trust, Barclays Bank, Weston College and more.

Mr Penrose said: "I continue to hear from people who found their ideal job having attended one of our jobs fairs, and we get emails throughout the year from recruiters asking when the next one is, as they've found them so useful.

"The fair provides a friendly atmosphere where people looking for a new job or career change can come along and talk to organisations actively recruiting about the roles they have available.

"It's not unusual for us to hear that people have come along to the jobs fair unemployed or unfulfilled with their current employment and then been offered a job a few days later.

"So why not visit and chat with some of Weston's excellent local employers about the opportunities they have available?"

Job hunters will also be able to get career and interview advice from organisations such as Jobcentre Plus, as well as learn about apprenticeships and courses from Weston College.

This year, there is an active Facebook events page by searching Weston Jobs Fair 2020 for updates about the event and from organisations attending.

The last Office for National Statistics data showed North Somerset had a lower than average unemployment rate compared to other areas in England in 2018.

The figures also showed around 3,000 people aged between 16 and 64 were seeking work.

Fewer people were out of work in 2018 in North Somerset than in the previous year, when the rate was 2.9 per cent.

Event sponsors, Smart Systems, added: "The jobs fair provides a platform that connects businesses with local people who are looking for a new job or career change."

Any recruiting companies interested in setting up a stall can email marc.aplin@parliament.uk