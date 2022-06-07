PICTURES: Weston and surrounds unite for Jubilee celebrations
- Credit: Chloe McCallum
Scores of streets were closed over the weekend to allow residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.
Across Weston and surrounds, hundreds hosted parties and other events to mark the occasion, enjoying the two-day bank holiday and some largely favourable weather.
In Fowey Road, Weston, even when the weather turned, patriotic households were prepared with an extra-large awning erected to keep revellers dry.
The Uphill Friendship Club marked the occasion in red, white and blue fashion, with guest of honour Royalist Terry Hutt sporting his trademark Union Jack suit for proceedings.
At Etonhurst, in Beach Road, there were royal-themed jumpers on display, while in the Shrubbery area, dozens turned out for a proper get together.
Meanwhile, beacons were lit in Weston, Uphill and beyond, including at Crook Peak, on the Mendip Hills, where Thatcher's Cider boss Mark Thatcher did the honours.