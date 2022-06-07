PICTURES: Weston and surrounds unite for Jubilee celebrations

Scores of streets were closed over the weekend to allow residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.

Across Weston and surrounds, hundreds hosted parties and other events to mark the occasion, enjoying the two-day bank holiday and some largely favourable weather.

In Fowey Road, Weston, even when the weather turned, patriotic households were prepared with an extra-large awning erected to keep revellers dry.

A giant awning came in handy in Fowey Road, Weston - Credit: Chloe McCallum

The Uphill Friendship Club marked the occasion in red, white and blue fashion, with guest of honour Royalist Terry Hutt sporting his trademark Union Jack suit for proceedings.

Members of the Uphill Friendship Club enjoying a Jubilee lunch - Credit: Uphill Friendship Club

Royalist Terry Hutt celebrated with the Uphill Friendship Club - Credit: Uphill Friendship Club

At Etonhurst, in Beach Road, there were royal-themed jumpers on display, while in the Shrubbery area, dozens turned out for a proper get together.

A special royal-themed jumper on show at Etonhurst, in Beach Road, Weston - Credit: Rae Fitzgerald

Meanwhile, beacons were lit in Weston, Uphill and beyond, including at Crook Peak, on the Mendip Hills, where Thatcher's Cider boss Mark Thatcher did the honours.

Cider boss Mark Thatcher lights the Mendip Hills beacon at Crook Peak - Credit: Adam Clutterbuck

Crowds at Crook Peak in the Mendip Hills for the Jubilee Beacon lighting - Credit: Adam Clutterbuck



