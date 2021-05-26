News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Junior Parkrun is back this weekend

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 8:38 AM May 30, 2021
Weston Junior Parkrun

Weston Junior Parkrun is returning to Walford Avenue this Sunday. - Credit: Weston Junior Parkrun

Weston Junior Parkrun is returning this Sunday to help children stay fit and active.

Organisers are looking forward to re-starting the popular event, which takes place every Sunday in Walford Avenue at 9am.

Due to Covid restrictions, only children aged four to 10 will be allowed to run until June 27.

Catherine Earl, event director, said: "It has been a long time since volunteers, children and their parents have come together to enjoy parkrun. We are really looking forward to seeing everybody again."

Children who have not taken part before, need to register by logging on to www.parkrun.org.uk/westonsupermare-juniors/

Volunteers are vital to enable the event to keep running and organisers are always looking for more helpers.

Catherine added: "The way parkrun asks volunteers to help is very straightforward, all you have to do is visit the volunteer roster on the events webpage a few days beforehand and sign up."

