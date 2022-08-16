Weston Labour launch campaign to halt bus cuts in North Somerset

Weston's Labour Party has launched a campaign to urge First Bus to halt its proposed cuts to services in North Somerset.

The campaign, which started today (August 16), will advise people how to 'help stop the cuts' and offer resources for contacting the relevant stakeholders at First West of England.

First Bus announced earlier this month the group plans to withdraw three services in the autumn. These have been condemned by some councillors, including Labour councillor Ciarán Cronnelly, whose Winterstoke ward will be 'devastated' by the cuts.

READ MORE: Councillors hit back at proposed bus cuts in North Somerset

Cllr Cronnelly said: "Labour are calling for First Bus to rethink their plans and stop these cuts, as well as to hold a public engagement event with impacted communities so we can work together to ensure a sustainable bus network.

"Last year, First Bus made an operating profit and bus patronage has been improving since the pandemic. Its decision is premature and puts the interests of shareholders over the communities that will lose so much."

READ MORE: Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus

The #NoCutsFirstBus campaign will inform people how to get in contact with First Bus managing director, Doug Claringbold, via writing, email, Twitter and Facebook, as well as a range of templates to use.

To access the resources, visit Weston Labour at www.westonlabour.org.uk/buscuts/.