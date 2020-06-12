Advanced search

QUIZ: Landmarks quiz round five

PUBLISHED: 14:55 12 June 2020

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. High up in High Street. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. High up in High Street. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Archant

The final instalment of the Mercury’s landmark challenge is here.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Last week, the Mercury published the fourth round of its weekly landmark quizzes, which enables people to look for buildings and features around the town during their daily exercise.

Nine images last week included the tower at Weston Fire Station, Odeon Cinema and the former Burton building in High Street which is now home to Costa Coffee and CEX.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.Right in the centre of town. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Also featured on the list was Olympia Arcade in Regent Street, the cuckoo house on Floral House in Alexandra Parade, the knight at Knightstone Island and the entrance to Somewhere To Go in Boulevard.

Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

We hope you have enjoyed taking part in these quizzes during the lockdown period.

All five instalments of the quiz, which has more than 50 pictures, are on the website.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot this Weston landmark, which Square do these burly angels and Royal lady gaze over.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Closed now but not forgotten. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Not a Church but still a Tower. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

