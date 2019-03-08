Advanced search

PICTURES: Libraries promote hobbies and skills with events in Weston and Worle

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 October 2019

Brian Austin and the Weston Local History group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brian Austin and the Weston Local History group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Members of the public were invited to take part in a fun palace event which took place at two libraries.

Refreshments provided by library volunteers Kay Hardy and Janet Starr. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRefreshments provided by library volunteers Kay Hardy and Janet Starr. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Library, in Walliscote Road, encouraged people to learn skills and hobbies from 10am to noon on Saturday.

People of all ages were able to enjoy activities such as crafts, photography, a local history group, board games and yoga.

Coding was among one of the many skills youngsters could get involved in, they were taught about coding using a robot at the library.

Worle Library, in Mendip Avenue, also took part in this event at the same time.

Art in Mind by Rebecca Clark with her pixelling kits and crafting ideas. Picture: MARK ATHERTONArt in Mind by Rebecca Clark with her pixelling kits and crafting ideas. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

They had a holistic therapy group as well as a colour therapy session.

There were plenty of options that the children were given including playing with LEGO, toys and arts and crafts.

Attendees were served refreshments by library volunteers throughout the event.

