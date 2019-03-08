PICTURES: Libraries promote hobbies and skills with events in Weston and Worle
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 October 2019
Archant
Members of the public were invited to take part in a fun palace event which took place at two libraries.
Weston Library, in Walliscote Road, encouraged people to learn skills and hobbies from 10am to noon on Saturday.
People of all ages were able to enjoy activities such as crafts, photography, a local history group, board games and yoga.
Coding was among one of the many skills youngsters could get involved in, they were taught about coding using a robot at the library.
Worle Library, in Mendip Avenue, also took part in this event at the same time.
They had a holistic therapy group as well as a colour therapy session.
There were plenty of options that the children were given including playing with LEGO, toys and arts and crafts.
Attendees were served refreshments by library volunteers throughout the event.