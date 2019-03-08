Gallery

Pictures: Children enjoy slim workshops held at Weston Museum

Slime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters had the opportunity to be creative and messy in Weston while playing with slime on Sunday.

The children were encouraged to mix their own slime and experiment with the sticky substance at the museum, in Burlington Street.

Parents watched on as their children played with glow in the dark or fluffy slime as it was the theme for the day.

They were advised to make sure the kids, aged four and upwards, were wearing clothes they did not mind getting dirty.

Parents were also advised to book a session in advance as the event has gained popularity throughout the year.

The next event will be taking place on October 28 with four sessions running from 10am-4pm at the museum.

The theme will be pumpkin or cob web slime to fit in with Halloween.

Tickets, priced £5, can be purchased online at www.westonmuseum.org