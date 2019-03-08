Advanced search

Gallery

Pictures: Children enjoy slim workshops held at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 21:00 09 October 2019

Slime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Slime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Youngsters had the opportunity to be creative and messy in Weston while playing with slime on Sunday.

Slime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSlime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The children were encouraged to mix their own slime and experiment with the sticky substance at the museum, in Burlington Street.

Parents watched on as their children played with glow in the dark or fluffy slime as it was the theme for the day.

They were advised to make sure the kids, aged four and upwards, were wearing clothes they did not mind getting dirty.

Parents were also advised to book a session in advance as the event has gained popularity throughout the year.

Slime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSlime and science workshop at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The next event will be taking place on October 28 with four sessions running from 10am-4pm at the museum.

The theme will be pumpkin or cob web slime to fit in with Halloween.

Tickets, priced £5, can be purchased online at www.westonmuseum.org

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Ruthless’ Bartlett says ‘some players won’t be here on Saturday’ after Seagulls crash out of FA Cup

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston 1-4 Kingstonian: Seagulls FA Cup dream dead after disappointing defeat

Weston were defeated 4-1 by Kingstonian. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man has convinced Clevedon cinema to show film he worked on 50 years ago

Filming crew for Patton

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

Tickets to be won for BBC star’s sketch show in Weston

John Finnemore's Flying Visit will take place at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists