Weston lifeboat rescues two cut off by the tide at Birnbeck Island

PUBLISHED: 12:24 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 19 April 2020

Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Archant

Weston RNLI volunteers launched on Saturday afternoon (April 18) to help two people stuck on Birnbeck Island.

The crew were paged at 3.20pm and launched the D class lifeboat Marjorie Boneham, to retrieve the pair, who had been cut off by the tide.

They returned the casualties back to Knightstone, where the police were waiting to talk to them about the dangers of the island.

In a statement, Weston RNLI said: “The rescue was carried out in accordance with our current protocols to protect the crew and public from covid-19. The lifeboat crew are currently operating as two teams, providing 24hour safety cover on a rotating basis.

“After every shout, our lifeboats and equipment are disinfected and fully washed down in preparation for the next service.”

They reminded people to follow Government advice and stay home, save lives and protect the NHS.

If you see someone in danger at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

