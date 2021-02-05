Weston Lions aims to host cider festival this summer

Published: 4:00 PM February 5, 2021

The Weston Lions community charity has hinted at possibly staging its popular Real Ale and Cider festival later this year, should lockdown restrictions be eased.

The UK's three lockdowns have forced the Lions to cancel events in the past year, though it has asked residents to 'watch this space' as it continues to plan ahead for popular events such as the Real Ale and Cider Festival.

Even with lockdown restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the charity has been able to donate towards Bournville Primary School's fuel fund as well as help Uphill Primary School.

MORE: Parents 'in tears over Weston school's generous fuel fund

Members of the Weston Lions delivering food parcels to Weston Foodbank. - Credit: Weston Lions

A spokesperson for the Weston Lions said: "Although we faced limitations with reduced funds, we have still been able to contribute to Bournville and Uphill Primary schools as well as Weston Foodbank during the summer months by asking neighbours to donate items into their doorstep collection boxes.

"Restrictions permitting, the Lions are working behind the scenes to make 2021 potentially great year.

"The Real Ale and Cider Festival has become a big calendar event for Weston over the years, so the Lions have been brewing the foundations in the hope that when July comes it can make a comeback."

Weston Lions' members working on the town's floral clock. - Credit: Weston Lions



