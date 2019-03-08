‘Inspirational’ Weston Lions Club founder dies
PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 April 2019
Tributes have been paid to the ‘inspirational’ founder of the Weston Lions Club.
Bryan Fowler was born in Litchfield but moved to Weston in 1965 where he became a member of the Round Table.
After leaving the club, he discovered Lions Club International and he set up the Weston branch in 1968.
A spokesman said the club’s popularity was in part due to the ‘inspiration’ and ‘leadership’ of Bryan, who died in January but had his funeral in March.
They added: “Bryan was intensely proud, and justifiably so, at what he had worked so hard to achieve. He always had a story to tell and he did it with immaculate comic timing.
“As well as being a superb raconteur he wrote some very funny plays, pantomimes, sketches and one-liners for and about the members.”
He was presented with the Bert Mason Award to mark his work with the Lions.