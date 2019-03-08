‘Inspirational’ Weston Lions Club founder dies

Bryan Fowler. Sub

Tributes have been paid to the ‘inspirational’ founder of the Weston Lions Club.

Bryan Fowler was born in Litchfield but moved to Weston in 1965 where he became a member of the Round Table.

After leaving the club, he discovered Lions Club International and he set up the Weston branch in 1968.

A spokesman said the club’s popularity was in part due to the ‘inspiration’ and ‘leadership’ of Bryan, who died in January but had his funeral in March.

They added: “Bryan was intensely proud, and justifiably so, at what he had worked so hard to achieve. He always had a story to tell and he did it with immaculate comic timing.

“As well as being a superb raconteur he wrote some very funny plays, pantomimes, sketches and one-liners for and about the members.”

He was presented with the Bert Mason Award to mark his work with the Lions.