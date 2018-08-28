Weston Lions launch new sponsored charity walk

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A family-friendly walk which will support groups and individuals on their fundraising quests has been launched by Weston Lions.

Following the seventh successful year of Go Kids Go! project, run in partnership with the Mercury, the Lions has launched its latest venture to give people the chance to support their own worthy causes.

People of all ages have been invited to tackle one of two walks and to launch or relaunch their fundraising campaign for new equipment, uniforms, venue improvements and trips away.

On April 7, it is hoped dozens of groups will pound the pavement from Royal Sands for either a gentle two-mile walk or a leisurely six miles to Brean and back.

The walk came about after last year’s Go Kids Go! where, over the seven years, the club has been able to hand out tens of thousands of pounds to groups with the help of its sponsors.

The project helps clubs, schools and groups to encourage increasing activity with children.

The walk will help similar causes where groups will be asked to do fundraising for the event and the amount raised will be split between the group and the Lions – who will use the money to continue to support and benefit the local community.

Lions president John Holland said: “By organising this walk we are providing the opportunity for any groups, clubs, schools, organisations and individuals to raise money and get them out in the fresh air in early spring.

“The Brean Down Way is a gentle pathway with some wonderful views across Somerset, the River Axe and the coastal terrain.”

The ‘fantastic’ opportunity will give people the chance to explore the pathway, which opened on July 7, 2017, and to support their local organisation.

The Lions will make an addition donation of £100 to the group with the largest number of people walking on the day and the individual raising the greatest sum of money.

Registration for individuals is £5 or groups can enter for £10.

Register your organisation with two or more walkers and you can add additional walkers without further cost.

Once registered, each walker will be sent an official sponsorship form which must be brought on the day.

To register, visit www.wsmlions.co.uk