Raise money for charities by joining Weston Lions' 50/50 trail trek

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2020

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A walk to raise money for community groups and Weston Lions will be held in April.

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Lions' second 50/50 event is inviting clubs and people from across the district to fundraise for organisations, as well as the charity, in Weston.

The walk will take people along the Brean Down Way, starting at the promenade, near Royal Sands, and continuing along the beach to Uphill Wharf.

From there, the route takes people along a path to Diamond Farm Holiday Park, in Brean, and on to the village hall.

People can choose to walk eight, six or two miles on the trail, and they can raise money for schools, charities and groups of their choice.

Kewstoke School receiving their cheque from President Bob Jones and MC Tim Lamb at Weston Lions Club Go Kids Go! presentations. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKewstoke School receiving their cheque from President Bob Jones and MC Tim Lamb at Weston Lions Club Go Kids Go! presentations. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The walk is being run alongside GoKidsGo!, which has raised £100,000 for clubs, groups and schools in the area since it launched in 2012.

Managing director at Weston Lions, Kate Bach, said: "Around 60 people got involved in the 50/50 walk last year, and we would like teams from brownies, guides, gym groups, anyone and everyone to get involved with the event.

"Some of our members have been serving the community for up to 30 years - we're all volunteers - and groups can raise money for their own organisations as well as help the Lions continue to serve the community at the same time."

The charity would like to thank North Somerset Council, Greenways and Cycle Routes and landowners in the area for allowing the walk to take place on their land.

Weston Lions celebrated half a century of donating hundreds of thousands of pounds to various international, national and local charities and causes in 2018.

The club has seen a year-on-year increase in the amount of money it has raised, donating £57,653 in 2014-15 and £59,439 in 2015-16.

Weston is part of the Lions Club International, which celebrated its own landmark, 100th anniversary in 2017.

The club has also recently welcomed women into the club this year.

Weston Lions Club 50/50 walk will be held on April 5, with a time to be confirmed.

Registration costs £5, a group of five or fewer is £10, and groups of more than five cost £20 to take part.

To download a registration form to complete the walk, visit www.wsmlions.co.uk









