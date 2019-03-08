DON’T MISS: Less than one month to enter Go Kids Go!

Join In

Members and younsters at Warrior Gym with owner Dean Lewis (far right). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of pounds are being sought by community groups to fund new kit, equipment and even a new minibus.

The deadline for entries to Go Kids Go! is looming and soon judges will be sitting down to decide how much each organisation should be awarded from a £8,500 cash pot.

The Weston Lions Club and Mercury have teamed up once again to bring the fund into its seventh year.

Applications have been coming in thick and fast from youth clubs, theatre groups and sports teams to vie for a chunk of the pot.

Locking Park Football Club for under-11s hope to secure £500 to cover some of the costs of balls, bibs, cones and fitness equipment.

Meanwhile, Go Kids Go! newcomers Fly High Theatre Inclusive Performing Arts would like £1,000 to expand its sensory resources to engage children of mixed abilities.

This would include puppets, lights, parachutes and ear defenders.

Weston Warriors Amateur Boxing Club is searching for the maximum donation of £2,000 to help them buy a minibus for travelling to boxing events.

Another newcomer to the fund is Boost Rebound Therapy and Trampolining who hope to gain more money to put towards equipment and kit.

There are still four weeks for club leaders to get their application forms in and, over the coming weeks, the Mercury will look back at some of last year's winners to see how they have been helped by Go Kids Go! and what some of this year's entries will use the cash for.

Alternatively, you can pick up a form from the Mercury office in Waterloo Street.

Applications must be submitted to eleanor.young@archant.co.uk or to Go Kids Go!, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW by 9am on July 17.

Judges will convene to make their decision on July 17 ahead of the cheques being presented at the Lions' Real Ale Festival on July 27.

More businesses can join Go Kids Go! by offering £100-1,000, or more, to help children in and around Weston get out and active.