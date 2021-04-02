News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Lions donate more than 30 large Easter eggs to schools

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021   
Haywood Village Academy in Weston. 

Haywood Village Academy in Weston. - Credit: Weston Lions

Weston Lions Club has gifted 33 large Easter eggs to schools to show their appreciation for local education providers’ efforts throughout the pandemic.  

Christ Church Primary School in Weston.

Christ Church Primary School in Weston. - Credit: Weston Lions

 

The eggs have been delivered by honorary club member Easter bunnies, and the Lions say the ‘vital’ education provided in lockdowns has been ‘critical’ to young people in these ‘challenging times’. 

Uphill Village Academy in Uphill.

Uphill Village Academy in Uphill. - Credit: Weston Lions

Uphill School has managed to raise £220 after raffling off their donation and Ashcombe Primary year six children decided to do the same. They are raising funds to ensure every child in the year group can afford a leavers' hoodie for their end-of-year celebration. 

Windwhistle Primary School in Weston.

Windwhistle Primary School in Weston. - Credit: Weston Lions

St Georges Church School and Nursery, in Weston, is also set to hold a raffle to win the egg. The money will go towards raising much-needed funds to develop the school’s outside areas. Finally, Worle Village School is honouring its team by having a vote among staff to decide who deserves the Easter treat. 

Oldmixon Primary School in Weston.

Oldmixon Primary School in Weston. - Credit: Weston Lions

A Weston Lions spokesman said: “It has been humbling to hear how the small gift has been received and how it has been a catalyst for bigger things like raising money for their schools or being gifted to deserving individuals.” 

Hutton CE Primary School

Hutton CE Primary School. - Credit: Weston Lions

St Anne's Church Academy

St Anne's Church Academy in Hewish. - Credit: Weston Lions


Easter
Weston-super-Mare News
South West

