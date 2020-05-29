Weston Lions donate 300 bags of store-bought essentials to foodbank
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 May 2020
Weston Lions Club
More than 300 bags filled with essential food items have been donated to Weston Foodbank.
Weston Lions members have collected contributions from their neighbours and people in the community, while sticking to social-distancing, through boxes placed outside of their homes.
The club is in its sixth week of the initiative, which has been a ‘resounding success’, resulting in a variety of items donated to the cause.
Weston Lions intends to continue the food box collections each week in support of the Foodbank.
A Lions spokesman said: “It’s been such a great result to have so many locals and neighbours contributing each week.
“We also keep our social media updated with a photo of each drop-off so the members and those who donated can see their efforts.
“A huge thanks to those in the community who have already donated to such a needed cause.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.