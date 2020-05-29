Advanced search

Weston Lions donate 300 bags of store-bought essentials to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 May 2020

Weston Lions have donated 300 bags of store-bought essentials to Weston Foodbank. Picture: Weston Lions Club

Weston Lions have donated 300 bags of store-bought essentials to Weston Foodbank. Picture: Weston Lions Club

Weston Lions Club

More than 300 bags filled with essential food items have been donated to Weston Foodbank.

Weston Lions members have collected contributions from their neighbours and people in the community, while sticking to social-distancing, through boxes placed outside of their homes.

The club is in its sixth week of the initiative, which has been a ‘resounding success’, resulting in a variety of items donated to the cause.

Weston Lions intends to continue the food box collections each week in support of the Foodbank.

A Lions spokesman said: “It’s been such a great result to have so many locals and neighbours contributing each week.

“We also keep our social media updated with a photo of each drop-off so the members and those who donated can see their efforts.

“A huge thanks to those in the community who have already donated to such a needed cause.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Weston Lions donate 300 bags of store-bought essentials to foodbank

Weston Lions have donated 300 bags of store-bought essentials to Weston Foodbank. Picture: Weston Lions Club

Weston goalkeeper Purnell looking forward to new season

Luke Purnell celebrates Weston's 2-1 victory at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

More than 100 tests carred out on first day at Weston’s mobile coronavirus testing site

A mobile Coronavirus testing unit has been set up in Weston. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall
Drive 24