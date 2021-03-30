Student receives giant Easter egg from charity

Published: 3:00 PM March 30, 2021

Clive Darke from the Weston Lions presenting the giant Easter Egg to principal Jacqui Scott of Worle Community School Academy. - Credit: Worle Community School Academy.

A hard-working student and their family has received a giant Easter egg from a Weston charity.

Weston Lions Club wanted to give a giant Easter egg to a worthy student at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) for their hard work over lockdown.

A year 11 student and their family who have proved inspirational this year will now receive the egg.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “We are so grateful to the Lions Club for their very generous donation.

"The student and their family are absolutely thrilled. Our students and their families have worked extremely hard over lockdown.”

Students in WCSA received more than 2,000 well done certificates for amazing work in lockdown in maths, English, science and across the curriculum.