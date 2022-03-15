Weston Lions raise nearly £2,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Weston Lions Club members have been hard at work collecting for those in need of support following the crisis in Ukraine.

The club fundraised over the weekend on Friday and Saturday (March 11 and 12) at the Waitrose supermarket in Weston, and has now collected £1,915.

The money will be used to support those fleeing the war and their safe arrival into neighbouring countries.

A spokesperson for the Lions Club said: "The Lions are very much grateful for the hospitality given by Waitrose staff and the generosity of the public who were extremely supportive of the Lions fundraising efforts.

"It can be said that in times of trouble, the people of Weston will step up to the mark and help those in need as witnessed in our amazing collection on the weekend."

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a group that monitors the passage of peoples across borders for the United Nations (UN), some 3million have fled Ukraine to date. Many more remain internally displaced.