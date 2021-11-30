Thousands of pounds handed out to worthy causes last weekend

Weston Operatic Society receive their grant from Tracy Garrett of Lambtrad and Tim Lloyd of Weston Lions. - Credit: Tim Lloyd

A project which aims to get Weston children active and involved with local community groups reached its finale on Sunday at Puxton Park with a presentation ceremony.

Grants totalling £7,000 were handed out to children's clubs in and around the town.

Go Kids Go is a scheme set up by Weston Lions, with the aim of encouraging children to stay fit and active.

The project funds individuals, clubs and not-for-profit organisations which work with children and young people 18 years old and under.

Supported by local business who have sponsored the awards, the awards in 2021 saw 15 organisations receiving awards ranging between £300 and £600, all destined to fund projects that fit the aims of Go Kids Go.

Weston Lions is delighted to have run the campaign again this year and believe that monies awarded by Go Kids Go will have a significant positive impact for clubs who have struggled to continue during the pandemic.

Tim Lloyd, from Weston Lions, said: “It is wonderful to be bringing Go Kids Go back at a time where young people have been so restricted and they have likely never been in more need than now of the outlet provided by our many local clubs and organisations.

"We are proud to support them in this way and of course none of this would have been possible without our sponsors: The Grand Pier, Crosville, Lambtrad, Puxton Park, A Squared Technologies and Weston Lions Club.

"We must also extend a special thank you to Puxton Park for their hospitality, not just for providing the presentation venue, but for inviting the successful clubs to enjoy some time in the park afterwards."

In 2019, £10,000 was given out to more than 30 groups in the town. Some of the groups which benefited included All Stars Dance, who received £400 for dance mats, Weston Swimming Club, which was awarded £200 for equipment, 1st Ashcombe Scouts which secured £250 for new tents, and St Paul’s School in Worlebury benefited from £250 towards a bike shed.

Weston Lions will be providing updates on the progress of the funded projects through its social media and will be launching Go Kids Go again in 2022.