News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Weston lorries full of donations sent to Ukraine

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:41 PM March 9, 2022
Weston sends off Ukraine donations

A Weston-based initiative says it has fuel lorries worth of donations to send to Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

A community support effort for Ukraine says it has enough donations to fill "four articulated lorries".

An outpouring of support has coursed through Weston since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

MORE: Rotary clubs collect £10,000 in days for Ukraine

Joanna Ejsmont, like many others, set about providing aid for Ukrainians and has been overwhelmed with the number of donations.

Weston support for Ukraine

Joanna has family and friends in Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

She admitted: “Last week was absolutely incredible.

“We just wanted to get a few bags and maybe deliver them somewhere to help in Ukraine. No one had begun to think about lorries, drop and collection points.

“We packed an articulated lorry today but more than 40 stillages have not been packed.

"We have enough to fill four lorries.”

Joanna Ejsmont

Weston has banded together to help support Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

Most Read

  1. 1 Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues
  2. 2 'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco
  3. 3 Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset
  1. 4 Brent House Farm grateful for store's 'brilliant' support
  2. 5 New blue plaque installed in Weston for suffragette leader
  3. 6 Youths set fire to communal bins on the Bournville
  4. 7 Achievements of women in North Somerset
  5. 8 4 women who have made a difference in North Somerset
  6. 9 Weston Museum to host 'then and now' picture exhibition
  7. 10 International Women's Day: Running the Grand Pier through Covid

Residents have been in touch with Joanna via a Facebook page she created to direct those who wish to help.

The page states which items Joanna and her team need to make successful trips across Europe.

She added: “There is information on how people can donate items or money.

"Right now, our priority is raising enough money to get another lorry to help load the items we have."

Joanna Ejsmont

Volunteers help load up the lorry. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

To support Joanna’s effort, log on to www.facebook.com/Joannaforukraine

For more ways to support click here

Raising
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
There was a controlled explosion of the ordnance. 

Army called for bomb found on Sand Bay

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person
North Somerset Courthouse

Legal

'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension

Carrington Walker

person