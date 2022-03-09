PICTURES: Weston lorries full of donations sent to Ukraine

A Weston-based initiative says it has fuel lorries worth of donations to send to Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

A community support effort for Ukraine says it has enough donations to fill "four articulated lorries".

An outpouring of support has coursed through Weston since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

MORE: Rotary clubs collect £10,000 in days for Ukraine

Joanna Ejsmont, like many others, set about providing aid for Ukrainians and has been overwhelmed with the number of donations.

Joanna has family and friends in Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

She admitted: “Last week was absolutely incredible.

“We just wanted to get a few bags and maybe deliver them somewhere to help in Ukraine. No one had begun to think about lorries, drop and collection points.

“We packed an articulated lorry today but more than 40 stillages have not been packed.

"We have enough to fill four lorries.”

Weston has banded together to help support Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

Residents have been in touch with Joanna via a Facebook page she created to direct those who wish to help.

The page states which items Joanna and her team need to make successful trips across Europe.

She added: “There is information on how people can donate items or money.

"Right now, our priority is raising enough money to get another lorry to help load the items we have."

Volunteers help load up the lorry. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

To support Joanna’s effort, log on to www.facebook.com/Joannaforukraine

For more ways to support click here