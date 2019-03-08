Advanced search

Magician scopps award in Bristol contest

PUBLISHED: 11:07 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 24 April 2019

Matt receiving his award from teh current president of the Bristol Society of Magic Roger Bafico.

Matt receiving his award from teh current president of the Bristol Society of Magic Roger Bafico.

Archant

A talented Weston magician has picked up an award from the society of magic.

Matt Barker wowed judges at the Bristol Society of Magic's Stage Magician of the Year competition.

Matt battled against seven competitors and scored top marks to win the Darnley Wand award.

The contest is judged by three experts and marked on performance and technicality.

He said: “As a member of the world famous Magic Circle in London and being a full-time performer I am immensely proud of this achievement in my performing career.”

Matt started practising his craft at the age of 10 when he was given his first magic set.

He said: “I started to perform for school friends and when I left college I start to perform at different events.

“I now perform close up table magic for weddings, birthdays and events and I also perfor my comedy stage magic show for a variety of theatres and events.”

