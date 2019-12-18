Leukaemia survivor to walk 50 miles with pet dog in aid of hospital charity

Joshua with his dog Grayson. Archant

A 28-year-old who has battled leukaemia is walking from Weston to the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) to raise money for the hospital's charity Above & Beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joshua Mousley wants to support the charity's appeal to refurbish the haematology ward so patients can have their own room while recovering.

Joshua, of Queens Road, was diagnosed with leukaemia in April last year and is still being supported by the hospital's oncology and haematology team.

He is taking on the 50-mile walk to help future patients to receive the support he did.

He said: "While undergoing treatment, and over long stays in hospital, thankfully I was provided my own room on the ward.

"That gave me the privacy and space to process and come to terms with my diagnosis.

"I believe having this space to heal while going through treatment made the whole experience a much better one for me, so I want to raise some funds to donate to the level six appeal so that other people going through this treatment have as good an experience as they can do."

Joshua says walking, cold-water swimming and his beloved pet dog Grayson helped him through some of the most difficult times of his treatment.

Joshua and Grayson are starting their fundraising challenge with a swim at Weston Beach tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.30am.

They will then follow rivers, footpaths and bridleways, stopping regularly for cold water swims along the way.

He said: "A few things have aided my recovery; and to these things and people I am so grateful.

"For this adventure I'm going to use my of love walking and a crazy new pursuit of mine, cold-water swimming.

"They both helped fight the effects of months of chemotherapy, helped rebuild my strength and fight fatigue and clear my mind.

"And, of course, to keep me company throughout this challenge is my best friend Grayson my dog who we rescued at the perfect time, during the worst of times after treatment.

"Grayson got me outside during hard times after chemotherapy, he motivated me to get out of bed.

"He's been my therapy and my guide dog."

Joshua will be carrying a bucket so people can donate to the cause.

Supporters are also welcome to join him on parts of his journey.

To check out the route, or donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshandgrayson