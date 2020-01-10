Advanced search

Weston man charged with poaching on Christmas Eve

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 January 2020

A Weston man has been barred from entering the county of Wiltshire after he was charged with poaching near Stonehenge on Christmas Eve.

Albert Kempster was one of four men arrested by police in Wiltshire on the morning of December 24 following reports of suspicious activity on private land in Salisbury Plain.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old man at the scene by officers in the village of Winterbourne Stoke at around 11am.

Kempster, along with Albert Smith, aged 53, and James Kempster, 33, both from Totton, and Freddy Hughes, aged 24, from Marchwood, in Hampshire, were charged with one offence of poaching.

Sergeant Tom Ellerby, of Wiltshire police, said: "I hope this sends a message to anyone considering coming into our county to carry out illegal acts in the countryside - we will take reports of rural crime seriously and respond quickly and accordingly."

