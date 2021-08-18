Weston man charged with indecent exposure

Published: 10:36 AM August 18, 2021

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been charged with a raft of offences, including indecent exposure.

Daniel Registe, aged 36, of Locking Road, appeared at North Somerset Courthouse on Monday.

He has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure, seven public order offences involving harassment or causing distress plus one count of breaching a community protection notice. They relate to alleged incidents involving females between July 27 and August 8.

Registe has pleaded not guilty to all the offences and has been remanded in custody.

His next hearing is due to take place at Bristol Crown Court on September 8.