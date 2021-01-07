Published: 12:15 PM January 7, 2021

A Weston man plans to raise £10,000 for charities supporting grieving families, by climbing Kilimanjaro.

Terry Devine is taking on the challenges as a tribute to his son who died at five-days old in 2017 following birthing complications.

Terry, a forensic lecturer at UWE has raised money for Cots for Tots in Bristol, and SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society), since the death of his son Jacob and intends to climb the mountain with two friends in September 2021.

He said: “Our son, Jacob, was unexpectedly breached at birth and was starved of oxygen for over 20 minutes.

"He was diagnosed with hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) - damage to the brain caused by a lack of oxygen and blood flow reaching the organ.

"Every year since, we have raised funds for families that have endured the horror of losing a baby.

"Due to Covid, it has not been possible this year. So, September 2021, myself and two friends, plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.”

To donate, log on to gf.me/u/y3v4mj

