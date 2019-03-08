Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

A Weston man who tried to engage in sexual contact with a five-year-old girl has been jailed.

Steven Allen, of Arundell Road, had messaged a father on WhatsApp and discussed arranging a meeting and sexually assaulting his daughter.

Allen, aged 60, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images, ranging from categories A to C, which included 43 moving images in the most severe category.

A search by officers found more than 160 indecent images of children on Allen's iPhone, laptop and hard drive, which were accessed between September 2017 and April 2018.

Intelligence gathered from his internet service provider revealed online searches of the rape of toddlers, 'kiddies under age' and '60-year-old and baby'.

A police search of Allen's iPhone found a conversation with a man who would 'enjoy' other people having sexual contact with his daughter.

Allen received an eight-month jail sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Judge Mark Horton condemned Allen's actions.

He said: "You are part of a ever-growing plague of men in society who presents as a man of honesty and integrity with strong family values, but in reality you concealed yourself as someone who sits in private rooms in order to seek out, download and view pictures and films which depict in the most graphic detail sexual abuse on children.

"You are choosing to watch sexual offences being committed to babies and you are gaining enjoyment from watching it.

"You promote and have promoted an industry which feeds on the most appalling damage of young children.

"You had a preference for children under age 10 and you became sexually aroused at the prospect of engaging in sexual contact with the daughter, people do not have these conversations and search terms without there being a darkness and serious aspect, you are someone who has presented themselves as the worst kind of sexual offender. "

Allen also signed the sex offenders register for 10 years and was made the subject of a barring order, preventing him from working with young and vulnerable children.

The judge also ordered for Allen's laptop and phone to be forfeited and destroyed.