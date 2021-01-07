Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge

Published: 3:25 PM January 7, 2021

Jamie Fowler was given a 16-month jail term for filming women without their consent. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man has been given a 16-month jail term for breaching a sexual offences prevention order by filming women without their consent.

Bristol Crown Court found that Jamie Fowler, of Grenville Avenue, Weston, had 17 video clips of women on his phone which had been filmed without their knowledge or consent, in breach of the indefinite order.

Officers believe the footage was taken between March and June 2020.

The clips are mostly of lone women jogging in locations including woodland and a canal path.

Fowler, aged 26, was sentenced on January 4 after he breached the order, which was imposed by the courts in 2013.



Investigators have not been able to identify exactly where the clips were filmed but they could be in the Weston, Clifton and Taunton areas.



Police believe the women who were filmed by Fowler may remember being followed and would like them to call 101, quoting the reference number 5220145194.